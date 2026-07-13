KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The government has approved 46 projects for the Pasir Puteh parliamentary constituency in Kelantan for 2026, with a total allocation ceiling of RM207.2 million, including downstream industrial infrastructure to support activities near the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) cargo station.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the approved projects include land preparation and infrastructure development for the Pasir Puteh downstream industrial area, in line with efforts to leverage the ECRL as a catalyst for local economic growth.

“The development of the area surrounding the Pasir Puteh ECRL Station is being planned in an integrated manner under the ECRL Integrated Land Use Master Plan (PGTA–ECRL), with the station identified as both a hub for passengers and cargo and logistics.

“The station’s proximity to the Tok Bali Supply Base gives Pasir Puteh an advantage to develop into a logistics and downstream industrial hub, with the potential to attract investment, create job opportunities, and stimulate local economic growth,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat’s oral question-and-answer session today.

He was responding to Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN–Pasir Puteh), who asked whether the government was prepared to support the Kelantan state government’s efforts to develop downstream economic activities around the Pasir Puteh ECRL Station, which would bring significant benefits to the local community.

Mohd Shahar stressed that the synergy between the rail facilities and the port could potentially attract investments, create job opportunities, and stimulate local economic growth.

He added that the government not only provides development funding but also emphasises the impact of development spending in narrowing the development gap between regions.

“Under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), we are not only focused on the projects themselves but also on the strengths of each locality. If a location’s strength is logistics, we will focus on logistics. If it is tourism, then tourism infrastructure will be prioritised,” he said.

Mohd Shahar said projects under the 13MP will commence this year and continue through 2030 in response to Nik Muhammad Zawawi’s question on timeline implementation.

He added that the projects’ progress will be monitored via the MyRMK system and reported to the Dewan Rakyat from time to time. — Bernama