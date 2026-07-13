KUCHING, July 13 — Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 4 has condemned the actions of individuals who allegedly impersonated the school and its principal to solicit funds from the public.

CHMS No. 4 principal Johnny Kon said he had received numerous reports from the public stating they had been contacted via text messages and other means asking for financial assistance.

He reminded the community to remain vigilant and not to trust any messages to prevent financial losses.

“These actions of attempting to defraud the public using the school’s name or impersonating me have seriously damaged the school’s and my reputation,” he said in a statement.

Kon said neither he nor the school would request purchases, fund transfers, or any other monetary transactions via mobile messaging apps or social media.

“If you receive any such messages, kindly be vigilant, do not believe them, and verify with the school or me personally to avoid being scammed.”

He noted that syndicates had changed their approach by exploiting the public’s trust in schools and teachers to commit fraud.

Kon advised those who encountered any suspected impersonators to contact him or the school on 082-243860.

“We hope the public will help spread this message, work together to raise awareness of fraud prevention, curb fraudulent activities, and safeguard the common interests of all,” he said. — The Borneo Post