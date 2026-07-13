SIBU, July 13 — Two separate fatal accidents in Sarawak last night and early this morning claimed the lives of two drivers.

One victim was burned to death after her vehicle caught fire, while the other died after being trapped inside his car.

In the first incident, which occurred around 7.20pm last night at KM1 of Jalan Selangau–Mukah, a 49-year-old woman lost her life after the Proton Saga she was driving lost control, skidded off the road and crashed into a steel road barrier before bursting into flames.

Mukah police chief Deputy Supt Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was driving from Mukah towards her home in Sungai Pelugau, Selangau, at the time of the incident.

“Due to the impact, she was pinned in the driver’s seat when the vehicle caught fire,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries and burns over her entire body. Her remains were later sent to Mukah Hospital.

In the second accident, which took place on Jalan Kuala Baram in Miri, a 21-year-old man died after the Perodua Bezza he was driving collided with a trailer lorry.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), it received an emergency call at 2.50am today, after which a team from the Lutong Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene.

The victim, who was trapped in the driver’s seat, was successfully freed. However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. — Bernama