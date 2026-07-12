JELEBU, July 12 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) respects the decision of voters in the 16th Johor State Election which was won by Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday and accepts the outcome as part of the democratic process.

PH deputy chairman Anthony Loke said the coalition had anticipated a tough contest given the current momentum of support for the state government. Nevertheless, PH managed to secure eight out of the 56 state seats contested.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said the party successfully defended six out of the 10 seats it won in the previous state election, proving that DAP continues to enjoy a solid support base, particularly in urban areas.

“The pattern of support for PH remains intact. All six seats were won with majorities exceeding 50 percent,” he told reporters after launching the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) Kampung Angkat Madani programme at Kampung Chennah here today.

In yesterday’s election, BN secured a two-thirds majority after winning 48 seats.

Loke said the shift to straight fights had also led to a transfer of votes that favoured BN, giving the coalition an advantage in several seats previously won through three-cornered contests.

“Of course, this result in Johor is disappointing for PH. However, every day is a new beginning. We respect the decision of the Johor electorate because that is their right in a democratic system,” he said.

He said the Johor election result should not be viewed as an absolute gauge, as each state has a different political landscape, issues and dynamics.

The Chennah assemblyman said PH was now focused on defending its existing seats and strengthening public support ahead of the Negeri Sembilan state election.

“The political dynamics in Negeri Sembilan are different because PH is the incumbent state government. Our focus is to defend the seats won and regain the people’s mandate to continue forming the state government.

“In the last Negeri Sembilan state election, PH won 17 seats, while BN secured 14. Therefore, we still have a strong foundation to defend our existing seats,” he said.

Loke said all PH candidates must work harder to retain the coalition’s 17 seats in Negeri Sembilan, while striving to win more constituencies. — Bernama