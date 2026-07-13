BINTULU, July 13 — The growing reach of scam syndicates in rural areas is concerning, said Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

He warned that vulnerable communities were being exploited through offers of money to open bank and e-wallet accounts for criminal activities.

“Scammers are no longer operating solely through social media or in urban centres but have begun targeting people in remote villages by taking advantage of their lack of awareness and difficult living conditions.

“Syndicates typically offer cash incentives to villagers to open bank accounts or Touch ‘n Go e-wallet accounts under their own names, without informing them that the accounts would later be used for online fraud and money laundering activities,” he said in a statement.

Abun urged community leaders, village chiefs and longhouse heads to immediately educate residents not to open bank or e-wallet accounts on behalf of others simply in exchange for financial rewards.

He said he was particularly saddened to receive reports that members of the Penan community had fallen victim to such syndicates.

“Due to limited exposure to education and technology, many do not fully understand the consequences of their actions,” he said.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Hulu Rajang branch chief said some victims had subsequently been arrested by the police, charged in court and required to post bail of up to RM10,000.

“Such an amount is beyond the means of many impoverished families, forcing them to remain in custody while awaiting trial, despite having young children depending on them at home,” he said.

Abun called on the police and prosecution authorities to conduct thorough investigations in every case, taking into account a suspect’s educational background, economic circumstances and the possibility that they had been exploited by organised scam syndicates before charges are filed.

“Law enforcement must be firm against crime, but at the same time fair to those who are genuinely victims of exploitation. Arrest the masterminds behind the syndicates, not the victims they have deceived,” he said.

He also urged the government, financial institutions and relevant agencies to intensify public awareness campaigns in rural areas, including using local languages, to prevent more communities from falling prey to scam syndicates.

“Protecting rural communities from exploitation is a shared responsibility,” he added. — The Borneo Post