JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — A Johor Menteri Besar is expected to be sworn in at Istana Bukit Serene here at 3pm today.

According to an invitation circulated via WhatsApp, the Johor Palace announced that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at the palace this afternoon.

“Members of the media may cover the event from the Crown Arch (Pintu Mahkota) of Istana Bukit Serene. The swearing-in of the Johor Menteri Besar is scheduled for 3pm today, July 12,” the invitation stated.

However, the invitation did not disclose the name of the individual who would be appointed as Menteri Besar.

Media personnel began gathering since noon at the Menteri Besar’s official residence in Saujana and outside the gates of Istana Bukit Serene to monitor the latest developments.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar granted an audience to Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Istana Pasir Pelangi, according to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was also attended by Johor BN chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

BN secured a landslide victory in the Johor state election yesterday, winning 48 of the 56 contested state seats. — Bernama