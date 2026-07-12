JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Machap assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi arrived at Istana Bukit Serene here this afternoon, believed to be to attend the swearing-in ceremony as Johor Menteri Besar.

The vehicle carrying the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman was seen entering the palace grounds at about 3.40pm, with members of the media gathered since noon to cover the ceremony.

Earlier, the vehicle carrying Onn Hafiz was seen leaving the Menteri Besar’s official residence in Saujana at 3.35pm.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Johor Menteri Besar is expected to take place at the palace this afternoon.

Earlier, the palace, through an invitation issued to the media, said coverage of the ceremony would only be permitted at the Mahkota gate of Istana Bukit Serene.

The area around the palace entrance also saw the presence of security personnel, government officials and media representatives awaiting the arrival of dignitaries and developments related to the ceremony.

The appointment of the new Johor Menteri Besar follows Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in the 16th Johor State Election yesterday, after winning 48 of the 56 state assembly seats. — Bernama