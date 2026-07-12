KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Malaysia’s deepest condolences to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari royal family and the people of Qatar following the passing of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad for transforming Qatar into a nation of global significance during his 18-year reign as Amir.

He said Qatar achieved remarkable economic progress under Sheikh Hamad’s leadership and emerged as an influential voice in regional and international affairs.

“His decision in 2013 to entrust the leadership of the nation to a new generation was a rare act of statesmanship,” he said.

Anwar described the Father Amir as a steadfast friend of Malaysia and a respected figure across the Muslim world.

“May Allah SWT bless his soul and grant strength and comfort to the royal family and people of Qatar in this time of grief. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Qatar’s Amiri Diwan announced that Sheikh Hamad passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until 2013, when he handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim. — Bernama