JITRA, July 13 — Police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire to his mother’s house in Kampung Sungai Baru here yesterday following a family dispute.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Kubang Pasu district police chief Superintendent Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said the incident occurred at about 3.15pm when a 28 year old man, who was trading outside the property, saw the suspect enter the house.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect emerged and the witness noticed smoke coming from the living room as the suspect left the scene.

The witness, who is the suspect’s cousin, later confirmed the house belonged to the suspect’s 60 year old mother, who now lives in Pokok Sena.

He saw thick smoke billowing from the windows and flames spreading rapidly through the living room before alerting the Fire and Rescue Department.

According to the department’s report, about 80 per cent of the two storey house was destroyed.

Mohd Radzi told BH that the suspect is believed to have set the fire after quarrelling with family members. He was arrested under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive with intent to destroy or damage a house, building or storage facility.

Further checks revealed the suspect has five previous criminal records — including one case of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, two convictions under Section 324 for causing hurt, and one drug offence under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He also has a prior conviction under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 in Padang Besar, Perlis.