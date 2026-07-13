TAMPARULI, July 13 — A 57-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a falling tree while carrying out tree-felling work at Jalan Perumahan Kionsom Baru here on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 4.10pm and dispatched seven personnel from the Tuaran Fire and Rescue Station to the scene, about 23km away.

The victim was found about 700 metres from the main road, where firefighters provided initial assistance before carrying him out on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

The victim was then handed over to the Health Ministry for further treatment.

The operation concluded at 5.48pm after firefighters confirmed there were no further hazards at the scene. — Daily Express