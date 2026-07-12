ARAU, July 12 — A man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were arrested and 419.82 grams (g) of drugs worth an estimated RM13,830 was seized in Taman Sri Wang here yesterday.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the man, a car painter, 38, and a woman trader, 43, were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation at 10.40 pm when the police stopped the black Honda RSX they were on after they ran a red light.

“The man who was riding the motorcycle refused to stop and tried to escape. The police then chased the motorcycle to Taman Sri Wang, where they were arrested,” he said in a statement last night.

He said an inspection of the motorcycle revealed a black bag containing 13 transparent packets of various sizes containing what was believed to be380.45 g of heroin, as well as 13 packets containing 39.7 g of methamphetamine, along with a digital scale.

The heroin is estimated to be worth RM9,500, the methamphetamine RM4,330 with total seizures worth RM13,830, he said, adding that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B and 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspects have been remanded for seven days from today, he said. — Bernama