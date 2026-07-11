TAMPIN, July 11 — Gemas assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad has reportedly resigned from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and stepped down as the party’s Tampin division chief with immediate effect.

According to Sinar Harian, Ridzuan confirmed the contents of a resignation letter dated today that had been circulated publicly.

He reportedly said the decision was made after careful consideration and was not influenced by any party.

Ridzuan said his departure would allow Bersatu to appoint new leadership that could better lead its Tampin division.

“I feel that I need to find a new platform for my political struggle. God willing, I will make a decision in the near future,” he was quoted as saying.

In April, Ridzuan and four other Perikatan Nasional assemblymen had expressed readiness to cooperate with 14 BN representatives who withdrew support for the menteri besar, but he later adopted a neutral position after Umno decided to remain in the state unity government.

When asked whether his resignation was linked to Bersatu’s internal disputes, Ridzuan reportedly declined to comment further.