JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Unofficial results announced by the Election Commission (EC) show that Barisan Nasional (BN) has secured a simple majority in the 16th Johor state election.

During a Facebook livestream, the EC said BN had won at least 29 of the 56 seats in the Johor Legislative Assembly, giving the coalition enough seats to form the state government.

The results remain subject to formal declarations by the respective returning officers following the completion of counting and tabulation.

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