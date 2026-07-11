JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has claimed an unofficial victory in 49 of the 56 seats contested in today’s Johor state election.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki shared the unofficial tally in a Facebook post at around 8pm, placing Pakatan Harapan (PH) at seven seats.

Of PH’s seven seats, DAP secured six while PKR won one.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed to secure any seats despite contesting across the state.

Newcomer Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) and youth-based Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) also failed to win any seats.

Asyraf had earlier posted unofficial results showing BN leading in 33 seats.

Update: Based on the Election Commission’s (EC) unofficial tally as of 10.45pm, BN secured a two-thirds majority in the Johor Legislative Assembly after winning 48 of the 56 seats.

The figures were announced during the EC’s Facebook results livestream tonight and remain unofficial pending formal declarations by the returning officers.

EC data showed that 2,727,926 voters were registered for the polls, including 1,297,931 aged between 18 and 39.

A total of 172 candidates contested the 56 state seats, with BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) fielding candidates in every constituency.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) contested 33 seats, Parti Bersama Malaysia 15, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) four, and Parti Orang Asli Malaysia and Parti Sosialis Malaysia one each, alongside six independent candidates.