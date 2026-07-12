KUANTAN, July 12 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Johor state election was the result of the commitment and fighting spirit shown by the coalition’s entire machinery, said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The BN deputy president expressed his appreciation to all party machinery, including teams from Pahang who were stationed in Johor throughout the 14-day campaign period to help secure the coalition’s victory.

“The commitment, sacrifice and fighting spirit shown became among the important factors that contributed to this success,” he said in a Facebook post.

Wan Rosdy also thanked Johor voters for fulfilling their responsibility and giving BN the mandate to continue leading the state administration.

“Insya-Allah, this mandate will be translated through continuous efforts to ensure Johor remains stable, prosperous, progressive and well-being for all Bangsa Johor,” he said.

In a separate post, Wan Rosdy, who is also Pahang BN and Umno chairman, said BN’s victory after securing 48 of the 56 state seats contested was a positive outcome not only for Johor but also for the coalition.

“Congratulations BN. Congratulations also to Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and thank you to all BN machinery including those from Pahang.

“Alhamdulillah, all Pahang’s adopted constituencies achieved victory,” he said.

BN retained control of Johor after winning 48 seats, while Pakatan Harapan secured the remaining eight seats.