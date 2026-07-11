JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — More than 1.69 million voters, or 63.13 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots by 4pm today in the 16th Johor state election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The EC said the turnout figure was recorded as polling continued across 1,076 polling centres involving 4,889 polling streams throughout the state.

At 3pm, the Semarang state constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.1 per cent, followed by Sri Medan at 64.4 per cent and Penawar at 64.2 per cent.

Penggaram recorded the lowest turnout at 48.8 per cent, followed by Bentayan at 49 per cent and Perling at 50.3 per cent.

The EC said the turnout figures were shared through its official Facebook page.

For comparison, voter turnout at the same time during the 15th Johor state election stood at 45.39 per cent, with 1,168,809 out of more than 2.57 million registered voters having cast their ballots.

Polling will continue until 6pm today, after which vote counting will begin, with results expected to be announced later tonight.