JOHOR BARU, July 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has secured its first seat of the night by retaining Bentayan through incumbent Ng Yak Howe, based on unofficial results announced by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC disclosed the result during a Facebook livestream as vote counting continued across Johor.

Ng, who contested under the PH banner, also won Bentayan for DAP in the 2022 state election with a majority of 7,476 votes.

BN, meanwhile, has won 13 seats so far — Bukit Permai, Penawar, Kukup, Machap, Sedili, Bekok, Tenggaroh, Benut, Pekan Nanas, Pasir Raja, Yong Peng, Rengit and Bukit Kepong.

The results remain unofficial pending the completion of the full counting and tabulation process, after which they will be formally declared by the respective returning officers.

Polling closed at 6pm, with the EC’s latest turnout figure showing that more than 1.8 million voters, or 67.44 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots as of 5pm.