JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) suffered a crushing defeat in the 16th Johor State Election after failing to win any of the 33 state seats it contested.

In the election, PN fielded 33 candidates comprising 16 from Bersatu, 11 from PAS, five from the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) and one from Pejuang.

According to the official results published on the Election Commission (EC) website tonight, PN not only failed to expand its representation but also lost the three seats it won in the 2022 Johor state election, namely Bukit Kepong, Maharani and Endau.

In Bukit Kepong, former menteri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal failed to retain the seat after losing to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ahmad Syar’e Yusof in a three-cornered contest that also involved Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate C. Subramani.

A similar outcome was recorded in Maharani, where PN candidate Mohamad Anuar Hayan failed to retain the seat previously won by Abdul Aziz Talib in the last state election.

In Endau, PN candidate Hasnul Hakimi Hussein failed to wrest the seat from Alwiyah Talib, who represented BN in this election.

Alwiyah won the Endau seat in the 2022 state election when she contested under the PN banner.

Following the completion of vote counting, BN successfully retained the Johor State Government after winning 48 state seats, while PH secured eight.

Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia and Independent candidates also failed to win any seats. — Bernama