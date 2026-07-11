JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secured a landslide victory in the 16th Johor state election today, with the latest Election Commission (EC) tally showing the coalition winning 48 of the state’s 56 seats.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) took the remaining eight seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) failed to secure representation in the Johor Legislative Assembly.

The figures were displayed during the EC’s results livestream on Facebook at about 10.45pm, but remained unofficial pending the completion of counting and tabulation, as well as formal declarations by the returning officers in all constituencies.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, however, announced that BN had secured at least 29 seats, confirming that the coalition had crossed the simple-majority threshold needed to form the state government.

The result gives BN more than the 38 seats required for a two-thirds majority in the 56-member state assembly.

PH suffered heavy losses after winning 12 seats in the 2022 state election, reducing its representation by four seats.

Johor BN chief Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked voters for backing the coalition and urged all successful candidates to serve Johoreans regardless of their political affiliation.

“Now that we have won, we must serve everyone — Malays, Chinese, Indians and Orang Asli — because we are all Bangsa Johor,” said Onn Hafiz, who retained the Machap seat.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun described PH’s performance as “shocking”, and said the coalition would assess the reasons for its losses.