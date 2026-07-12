ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 12 — The Election Commission (EC) will conduct a detailed review into incidents involving voters who uploaded photographs of marked ballot papers on social media during the 16th Johor state election, reported Sinar Harian.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the commission first needed to determine whether the images were taken by ordinary voters inside polling streams or by postal voters.

“We saw several posts on social media where some parties uploaded pictures of marked ballot papers.

“However, we cannot confirm whether the images were taken inside polling streams during normal voting or whether they may have involved postal voters,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here yesterday.

Ramlan said the EC would examine the matter further to ensure such incidents, particularly involving ordinary voters, do not recur in future elections.

According to the Malay daily he reminded voters that EC standard operating procedures require them to place their mobile phones in designated white boxes before entering polling streams.

Meanwhile, Ramlan said the EC would continue sharing unofficial election results through live broadcasts on social media following positive feedback from the initiative first introduced during the Kinabatangan by-election.