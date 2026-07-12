KUALA TERENGGANU, July 12 — A female participant of the Superbike Fighter 2.0 2026 programme was killed after her high-powered motorcycle crashed at Jalan Jambatan Kuala Ibai near here yesterday evening.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police received a public report about the fatal accident involving an Aprilia superbike at about 6.45 pm.

Investigation found the victim, travelling from Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus towards Dungun, lost control of her motorcycle while negotiating a bend and crashed into a road divider.

The 40-year-old victim died at the scene from severe injuries sustained in the crash.

“The victim, from Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Selangor, was believed to be returning to her homestay accommodation in Dungun from the Superbike Fighter 2.0 2026 event held in Gong Badak,” Azli said in a statement yesterday.

He added the body had been sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Forensic Department for a post-mortem. — Bernama