PETALING JAYA, July 11 — With unofficial results showing Barisan Nasional (BN) winning enough seats to form the next Johor government with a simple majority, Johor BN chief Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi urged all newly elected representatives to serve the people faithfully.

Onn Hafiz, who retained the Machap state seat, said the elected representatives now carried a great responsibility to serve the people, stressing that their mandate was to look after all Johoreans.

“Whether they (Johoreans) supported us or not is unimportant.

“Now that we have won, we must serve everyone — Malays, Chinese, Indians and Orang Asli — because we are all Bangsa Johor,” he said at a press conference attended by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He also thanked Johoreans for restoring the coalition to power and urged them to close ranks and work together towards building the “Johor we have always dreamed of.”