JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — More than 1.8 million voters, or 67.44 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots by 5pm today in the 16th Johor state election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The figure represents 1,809,185 of the state’s 2,682,642 registered voters, with one hour of polling remaining.

Sri Medan recorded the highest turnout at 77.2 per cent, followed by Semarang at 76.8 per cent and Sedili at 74.3 per cent.

Bekok had the lowest turnout at 58.9 per cent, followed by Stulang at 60.5 per cent and Perling at 60.6 per cent.

The EC shared the figures on its official Facebook page.

For comparison, turnout at the same time during the 15th Johor state election in 2022 stood at 53.13 per cent, or 1.37 million of 2.57 million registered voters.

Polling closes at 6pm, but the counting of postal votes has already begun in some constituencies. Results are expected later tonight.