KOTA BHARU, July 12 — A policeman was killed after being thrown out of the car he was driving when the vehicle is believed to have lost control and veered off the road at Kilometre 30 of the Pasir Puteh-Kota Bharu Federal Road near Kampung Banir Belikong junction in Pasir Puteh last night.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said in the 11.50pm incident, the 28-year-old victim, who was attached to the Setiu district police headquarters (IPD) in Terengganu, was believed to have been on his way home to Pasir Puteh from Kota Bharu.

He said preliminary investigations found that the Perodua Kelisa driven by the victim lost control before veering off the road upon reaching the scene.

“As a result of the crash, the victim was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious head injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Saari said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Pasir Puteh district police traffic investigating officer Insp Abdul Munir Mohd Fauzi at 013-9872579 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama