JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — DAP Johor will conduct a comprehensive review to determine why it lost several state assembly seats in the 16th Johor election, including Jementah and Tangkak.

Party chairman Teo Nie Ching said DAP will dissect the factors behind each defeat and other contested areas, before drawing lessons and addressing its weaknesses.

“Clearly, we have shortcomings to fix. The outcome sends a clear message: we must do better,” she said in a Facebook post.

Teo, who is also Deputy Communications Minister, said DAP will press on with its nation-building efforts and continue fighting for the people’s rights.

On the results, she noted that Barisan Nasional (BN) successfully retained all the seats it had previously held.

She noted that voting trends showed support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates in Johor Jaya and Perling during the 2022 state election had swung to BN this time.

“Although PH’s vote share increased in both seats, it still fell short,” she said, adding that DAP respects the mandate given by Johor voters and congratulated BN on its victory.

“We also thank all voters who turned out. We deeply appreciate every bit of support given,” she said.

DAP lost 11 of the 17 seats it contested, including four previously held seats in Johor Jaya, Tangkak, Jementah and Perling.

BN retained its grip on Johor, sweeping 48 of 56 state seats, while PH secured just eight.

PN, Parti Bersama Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia, MUDA, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI), and six independents failed to win any seats. — Bernama