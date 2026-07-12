BACHOK, July 12 — A 16-year-old student escaped after the Perodua Myvi he was driving plunged into a river near the Pengkalan Petah water gate here yesterday, after he is believed to have fallen asleep while driving.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Nor Azini Che Wil said the Form Four student from a school in Kota Bharu was travelling home after attending tuition classes when the incident occurred at about 3.10pm.

Sinar Harian reported that the teenager told rescuers that he had dozed off due to fatigue and only realised the vehicle had plunged into the river, which was estimated to be about 15 metres deep, after he woke up.

“The teenager used his left arm to break the front passenger-side window to allow himself to escape from the vehicle.

“He was then assisted by members of the public using a rope to climb back up to the riverbank,” she was quoted as saying.

Nor Azini said the vehicle had plunged into the river close to the bank, allowing the teenager to remain calm during the incident.

She added that the student suffered an injury to his left arm and was taken to the Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia (HPUSM) for further treatment.

The fire department received an emergency call at about 3.20pm, with the operation fully concluded at 5pm.