KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) on retaining its mandate to form the state government following the 16th Johor state election.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the mandate entrusted to BN was a responsibility that must be carried out with integrity and in the best interests of the state and the people of Johor.

“The election and democratic process have come to an end. It is now time for us to move forward, prioritise service and our responsibility to the people, and work together to build a more prosperous and progressive Johor,” he said.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, also expressed his appreciation to voters and the people of Johor for fulfilling their democratic responsibility, and thanked election workers and party machinery for their dedication and efforts throughout the campaign period.

“Our resolve is clear. All Pakatan Harapan candidates, whether victorious or defeated, have been asked to continue serving the people and championing their voices.

“The Federal Government also remains committed to ensuring that Johor’s development agenda and the well-being of its people continue to be strengthened and enhanced, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun announced that BN had secured a simple majority, as of 10.32 pm, after winning 29 of the 56 state seats in the state election.

At the time of the announcement, Pakatan Harapan had won two seats, while Perikatan Nasional, Parti Bersama Malaysia, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia and the Independent candidates had yet to secure any seats. — Bernama