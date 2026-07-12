SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Police are hunting a man who drove off with a Honda Civic car during a test drive at a used car dealership in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here last night.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Sarudin Samah said the local suspect had earlier contacted the vehicle owner, expressing interest in buying the car, before arriving at the dealership at about 8.30 pm.

He said the suspect then requested to test drive the vehicle, claiming that he intended to purchase it for RM30,000 in cash.

“Initially, the victim refused to allow the suspect to test drive the car. However, the suspect convinced him by saying that he would purchase the vehicle and immediately proceed with the ownership transfer if he was satisfied with its condition,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect drove off with the vehicle once he was allowed to test drive it and the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code as police are actively tracking down the suspect.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Md Anuar Md Amilah at 019-2255597 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama