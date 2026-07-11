KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Former Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil has applied to join PAS, nearly three years after he was sacked from the party.

Isham said he submitted his membership application yesterday, adding that he had decided to continue his political struggle with PAS, which he described as a “sanctuary” for Malay Muslims.

“PAS is also free of corruption,” he said in a Facebook post.

Isham was sacked from Umno in December 2023, months after he was elected to the party’s Supreme Council during its internal elections.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had previously said Isham was removed for allegedly being disloyal, failing to follow party orders and directives, and not respecting party decisions.

Isham was previously a strong supporter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi but later became critical of Zahid and the party’s cooperation with DAP.

The former Umno leader’s move comes as PAS continues to strengthen its position within Perikatan Nasional (PN), which has positioned itself as an alternative political coalition at the federal level.