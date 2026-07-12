JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — PAS respects the choice and mandate of the Johor electorate in determining the state’s leadership, says Johor PAS commissioner Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed.

He congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN), led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, for securing a sufficient majority to form the new Johor State Government.

“Johor PAS, together with Perikatan Nasional, will remain steadfast in strengthening our commitment and continuing our struggle for religion, race and the welfare of the people, as preparation for the 16th General Election,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the party would conduct a detailed review of the Johor election results to identify strategic measures to strengthen its political efforts.

Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, meanwhile, confirmed that all 15 of the party’s candidates had lost their election deposits after failing to secure the minimum number of votes.

“On Bersama’s part, we will study the election results thoroughly to improve our approach in winning the support of voters in the future.

“Although the Johor state election results did not favour us, the experience gained from campaigning will help build a party that is only 52 days old today,” he said in a Facebook post.

The 16th Johor State Election, held today, saw BN secure a simple majority after winning 29 of the 56 state seats as of 10.32 pm.

At the time of the announcement, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had won two seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Bersama, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia and Independent candidates had yet to win any seats. — Bernama