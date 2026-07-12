JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), making its electoral debut, suffered a major setback after all 15 of its candidates lost their election deposits in the 16th Johor state election today.

Its maiden outing ended in disappointment after none of its candidates secured the minimum one-eighth, or 12.5 per cent, of the total votes cast in the constituencies they contested.

As a result, the party, led by former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, forfeited the deposits for all 15 state seats it contested.

The constituencies were Bukit Naning, Mahkota, Tiram, Permas, Larkin, Kempas, Kota Iskandar, Bukit Permai, Johor Jaya, Stulang, Perling, Skudai, Senai, Bukit Batu and Puteri Wangsa.

Despite the leadership’s earlier confidence in its line-up of candidates, comprising professionals and community activists, the official results announced by the Election Commission (EC) showed that voters continued to favour the established.

In the 16th Johor state election, Barisan Nasional (BN) secured a fresh mandate to continue leading the Johor state government after winning 48 of the 56 state seats contested.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won eight seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Bersama, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and the independent candidates failed to win any seats. — Bernama