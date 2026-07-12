KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming today stood by his earlier pledge to resign from the Cabinet if former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were released without serving an appropriate sentence, as former Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi challenged him to make good on his words.

In a statement on his Facebook, Nga also congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) on its landslide victory in the Johor state election, saying the coalition’s two-thirds majority came with a heavy responsibility to govern with integrity.

“The democratic process must be respected by all parties,” he said, adding that the mandate given to BN should be carried out with integrity and accountability.

Nga also thanked voters who supported Pakatan Harapan (PH), as well as the coalition’s election workers and volunteers for their efforts throughout the campaign.

“Although we did not win this time, tomorrow is another day.

“Pakatan Harapan remains committed to continue working hard and serving the people and the nation,” he said.

Addressing calls for his resignation following remarks made during an exclusive interview with Oriental Daily, Nga said his comments reflected his long-held position as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya that the integrity of Malaysia’s judiciary must be defended.

He said that if Najib, whom he said had left Malaysians burdened with RM51.4 billion in debts linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), were released without serving a punishment commensurate with his conviction, it would undermine the credibility of the country’s judicial system and the rule of law as enshrined in the Rukun Negara.

“If such a situation were to occur, for the sake of defending the integrity of our beloved judicial system, I am willing to resign as a member of the Cabinet.

“This has nothing to do with personal matters. It is a question of principle. I remain steadfast in upholding this principle,” he said.

Shortly after Nga’s statement, former Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi called on the DAP vice-chairman to resign immediately instead of offering further explanations.

“I want to advise Nga Kor Ming to resign immediately as Housing and Local Government Minister. Don’t give so many excuses. Protect your integrity, your party and the Unity Government,” Puad said in a Facebook post.

Puad said he had honoured his own principles when he left his party despite doing so when it was in a strong position, claiming his message had been delivered even though he lost his position on the Umno Supreme Council.

He also took a swipe at Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, saying Nga should not emulate him.

“Don’t follow Akmal’s behaviour. He said he wanted to resign but didn’t. He gave all kinds of reasons. Where there’s a will, there’s a way; where there isn’t, there are a thousand excuses. The point is, he has no integrity,” Puad said.