JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — The King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, granted an audience to Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Istana Pasir Pelangi today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, also present at the nearly hour-long meeting was Johor BN chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

BN secured a landslide victory in yesterday’s state election, winning 48 of the 56 Johor state assembly seats contested.

Of the 48 seats won by BN, 36 went to Umno candidates, eight to MCA and four to MIC.

Pakatan Harapan (PH), which contested all 56 seats, managed to win only eight. Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Bersama Malaysia, Muda, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (Asli), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), and independent candidates failed to secure any seats. — Bernama