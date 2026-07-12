SHAH ALAM, July 12 — The Selangor State Education Department (JPN) is extending full cooperation in the investigation into an alleged bullying incident involving several secondary school students in Rawang, which gained public attention after going viral on social media.

In a statement, the Selangor JPN said no individual involved would be protected and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible in accordance with existing regulations.

“The Selangor JPN takes serious note of the recent video circulating on social media regarding an incident involving student misconduct at a school in Rawang.

“The matter is currently being looked into by the police. The Selangor JPN will not compromise on any form of misconduct that could that could affect students’ safety and well-being,” the statement said.

The department also urged the public to respect the investigation process being conducted by the authorities. — Bernama