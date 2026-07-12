JOHOR BAHRU, July 12 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in the 16th Johor state election saw the coalition not only sweeping 48 of 56 state seats, but also racking up massive majorities in several constituencies.

The biggest margin came from BN’s Permas candidate, Baharudin Mohamed Taib, who defeated PH’s Sharon Teo with 51,274 votes to her 21,769, gaining a majority of 29,505.

That margin nearly quadrupled the 7,926 majority Baharudin posted in the 2022 election.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, BN’s Machap candidate, also delivered a commanding win by taking 20,382 votes over PH’s Nor Hafiz Roslan (5,007) for a 15,375-vote majority. His majority more than doubled from the 6,543 he secured last time out.

Also scoring a resounding victory was BN’s Tiram candidate, Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman, who won with a 28,255-vote majority, while Datuk Pandak Ahmad successfully defended the Kota Iskandar seat with a 21,206-vote majority.

Elsewhere, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah took Larkin with a 20,282-vote majority, while Dr Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali secured an 18,948-vote majority in Panti.

Among PH candidates, DAP’s Kartiyaini Jeyapalan recorded the coalition’s biggest win in Skudai with a 15,280-vote majority, while Ng Yak Howe (DAP) won Bentayan with a 6,112-vote majority.

Former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (PH) made a comeback by winning Puteri Wangsa with a 5,744-vote majority, while former Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba (BN) dominated Pasir Raja with a 12,446-vote majority.

Meanwhile, PH’s Simpang Jeram candidate, Nazri Abdul Rahman, recorded the narrowest majority of this election, with just 170 votes. — Bernama