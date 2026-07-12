PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) will review the findings and recommendations submitted by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) together with relevant agencies, including the National Registration Department (JPN), the Immigration Department (JIM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to identify areas for improvement in the management of citizenship applications through naturalisation.

In a statement today, KDN said the review would focus on strengthening standard operating procedures (SOP), documentation, coordination of work processes and governance mechanisms in line with public service best practices.

It said continuous training would also be provided to officers and staff involved to ensure they possess the necessary knowledge and skills.

“KDN wishes to emphasise that the power to consider citizenship applications is subject to the provisions of the Federal Constitution and is exercised with due caution, taking into account various factors, including public interest, national security and the facts of each case.

“KDN will also extend full cooperation to any agency with the jurisdiction to conduct further investigations should there be matters requiring legal action,” the ministry said.

Citizenship applications under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution are processed through a comprehensive assessment of each application based constitutional provisions, relevant laws and the interests of national security and sovereignty, it said.

“KDN also obtains scrutiny and vetting from various related agencies according to their respective jurisdictions before any application is considered,” it added.

The ministry said it remained committed to strengthening the integrity, transparency and efficiency of its delivery to ensure all citizenship-related matters are handled professionally and with accountability.

“KDN takes note of the EAIC report and consistently respects the check-and-balance function of institutions established under the law, and will examine every recommnedation submitted to strengthen the ministry’s service delivery system and governance,” it said.

The EAIC Special Task Force (PPK EAIC) recently submitted six recommendations to KDN, including a review of the entire process and citizenship documents granted to seven naturalised Malaysian footballers.

Another recommendation was for KDN to establish guidelines of discretionary powers under the law, taking into account constitutional provisions that emphasise the period of residence in the country as a basis for citizenship and an important factor when considering approvals granted under special circumstances. — Bernama