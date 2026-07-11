JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — More than 1.13 million voters, or 42.16 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots by 1pm today in the 16th Johor state election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

In a Facebook post, the EC said the Semarang and Sedili state constituencies recorded the highest voter turnout at 50.5 per cent each, followed by Tanjung Surat at 48.6 per cent.

Penggaram registered the lowest turnout at 32.2 per cent, followed by Bentayan at 32.6 per cent and Simpang Jeram at 35.2 per cent.

The turnout surpassed the pace recorded at the same point during the 15th Johor state election, when 888,605 voters, or 34.51 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots by 1pm.

Polling, involving more than 2.6 million registered voters across 56 state constituencies, continues until 6pm today.

Counting of votes will begin after polling closes, with results expected later tonight.