JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — The Election Commission (EC) has clarified that there is no official dress code preventing voters from wearing shorts to polling stations, after an alleged incident involving a voter at a Skudai polling centre.

EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom told Malaysiakini that the only restriction imposed was on clothing displaying political party logos or candidate branding.

“No such dress code. The only restriction is clothes with party logo or candidate,” he was quoted as saying.

The clarification came after a voter was allegedly barred from entering the polling station for the Skudai state seat at SMK Taman Tun Aminah for wearing shorts.

Photos circulating on Facebook showed a man in a yellow T-shirt and above-the-knee khaki shorts standing outside the school, with a caption claiming he was not allowed to enter the polling centre to vote.

The images also showed the man speaking to a school security guard and a sign at the school gate listing a visitor dress code that prohibits male visitors from wearing shorts, ripped jeans, sleeveless tops and slippers.

It was unclear whether the Facebook poster was the individual involved in the incident.

Apart from schools, voting for the Johor state election is also being conducted at public halls which do not impose visitor dress codes.