JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi cast his vote in the 16th Johor state election at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpang Renggam at 8.33 am today.

Dressed in a white baju Melayu and songkok, the incumbent Machap state seat holder was among the earliest to arrive at the polling centre at 8.05 am.

Before entering Stream 4 to cast his ballot, Onn Hafiz, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, took time to mingle with and greet other voters waiting for their turn.

Seeking a second term, Onn Hafiz faces a straight fight against Nur Hafiz Roslan of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Speaking to reporters after voting, Onn Hafiz urged the public to turn out early to fulfil their democratic responsibility and help ensure the smooth conduct of the polling process.

Meanwhile, PH candidate for the Puteri Wangsa state seat Dr Maszlee Malik arrived at SJK © Tuan Poon, Simpang Renggam, at 8.58 am to cast his vote.

In the five-cornered contest, the former education minister is up against Rashifa Aljunied of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), Teow Chia Ling (BN), Nicholas Paul Vincent (Parti Bersama Malaysia) and independent candidate Wang Wee Siong. — Bernama