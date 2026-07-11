JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Several ministers and deputy ministers cast their ballots in the 16th Johor State Election this morning, exercising their rights as registered voters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was among the earliest leaders to cast her ballot, voting at 8.15 am at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Penawar, Pengerang.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin exercised his voting rights at 8.30 am at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rinting 1, Masai, here.

Also casting her ballot this morning was Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, who voted at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Onn, Batu Pahat, at 8.50 am.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan cast his ballot at 8.40 am at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Bahagia, Benut.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching exercised her voting rights at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kulai Besar at 9.30 am, 10 minutes after arriving at the polling centre.

A total of 1,076 polling centres involving 4,889 polling streams for the Johor state election opened simultaneously at 8 am today, allowing voters across the state to elect a new government for the next term.

The voting process, involving 2.7 million registered voters, is scheduled to continue until 6 pm, following the end of the 14-day campaigning period at midnight last night.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama