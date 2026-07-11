JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Top Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders began gathering at the coalition’s main operations room at the Johor UMNO Liaison Committee building tonight to monitor developments and the official results of the Johor State Election.

Among those present were UMNO president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) main operations room at Pulai Springs Resort also saw the presence of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly, who is also Health Minister, was seen calmly monitoring the incoming results with the party machinery.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama