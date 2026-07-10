KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (RTM) has implemented a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure all content produced, acquired, and broadcast on its television, radio, and digital platforms complies with established broadcasting guidelines.

The Ministry of Communications said the SOP requires filtering lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) content in all local and foreign programmes to prevent broadcasting materials that may negatively affect society, especially children.

The ministry added that all local and international content, including children’s animated products, on its television channels must undergo quality control (QC) by the Creative Content Unit (UKK). Evaluations are also conducted in accordance with the RTM TV Broadcast Guidelines, the Broadcasting Code of Ethics, and the Film Censorship Board (LPF) Film Censorship Guidelines.

“The QC evaluation process also examines any elements that run contrary to religious teachings, morality, customs, and culture, as well as elements that could affect sensitivities, racial harmony, and cause public anxiety,” the ministry said in a written reply published on the Parliament portal.

The ministry was replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Saad @ Yahaya (PN-Pokok Sena) regarding RTM’s strategic plan to scrutinise and filter programmes that contain LGBT elements aimed at child grooming.

RTM also reminds producers and content providers to comply with all guidelines through the ‘Need Statement’ advertisement before the procurement process begins.

Applications undergo title screening during registration, followed by a detailed evaluation by an appointed panel, the ministry said.

It added that companies that pass all screening stages proceed to price negotiations and must guarantee the supplied content complies with all stipulated conditions.

The ministry also said that over the past two years, it has organised town hall sessions twice a year with providers and companies interested in supplying content to brief them on RTM’s broadcasting requirements and standards. — Bernama