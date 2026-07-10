JOHOR BARU, July 10 — Johor DAP deputy chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali has apologised after being spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet during nomination day in Paloh.

In a Facebook post today, Sheikh Umar admitted the offence and said he would settle the summons.

“That was me. I apologise for riding a motorcycle without a helmet on nomination morning in Paloh. I will pay the fine,” he wrote.

His statement comes in the wake of Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s directive to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to take action against campaigners seen flouting road safety rules during the Johor state election campaign.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that Loke had ordered JPJ to issue summonses to individuals riding without helmets after videos went viral showing campaign convoys, including those involving his own DAP colleagues, breaking traffic laws.

Loke also shared a photograph of Barisan Nasional campaigners, including a former minister, similarly riding without helmets.