JOHOR BAHRU, July 10 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will continue to focus on implementing various development projects in Johor to strengthen security infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and improve public service delivery in the state.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Johor is an important state in the southern region of the country given its role as one of the nation’s key hubs for security, public services and international entry points.

He said the development projects involve several agencies under the ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department, the National Registration Department (JPN), the Prisons Department, the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“For PDRM, the projects include the construction of the Segamat district police headquarters, land acquisition for the Pengerang district police headquarters, as well as repair works on quarters and lifts at police premises.

“In addition, upgrading immigration facilities at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) remains a priority to ensure border services are more efficient, organised and uphold integrity,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution said KDN’s commitment also includes the construction of the Batu Pahat district JPN office, the upgrading of basic systems at Kluang Prison and Simpang Renggam Prison, as well as the redevelopment of AADK offices and treatment centres in the state.

He said the upgrading of the jetty and buildings at Abu Bakar Maritime Base reflects KDN’s commitment to continuously enhancing facilities for its personnel and services for the public.

He said KDN would continue to ensure that every allocation and project implemented delivers direct benefits to the people, strengthens the preparedness of security agencies and supports Johor’s development as a safe, efficient and prosperous state.

“KDN is committed to strengthening Johor, for the people, for our personnel, for the nation,” he added.

Polling for the 16th Johor state election will take place tomorrow, with some 2.7 million registered voters set to elect 56 state assemblymen.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, the public can visit Bernama’s special portal at https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama