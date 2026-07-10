KUCHING, July 10 — A fire broke out at an ice cream factory and spread to a neighbouring factory at Demak Laut Industrial Park here on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Petra Jaya fire stations are at the scene battling the blaze after receiving a distress call at 12.23pm.

“The fire involves a storage area for ice-cream powder and has now spread to the rear of the factory and into the second nearby premises.

“Firefighters are at the scene to extinguish the fire,” the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said.

No casualties have been reported, as all factory personnel managed to evacuate safely. — The Borneo Post