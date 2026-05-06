PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said investigations into him have so far centred on procedural matters rather than financial transactions in relation to the RM1.1 billion investment linked to a semiconductor deal between the Ministry of Economy and a UK-based company, Arm Holdings.

Speaking to reporters outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today, he said no questions during his statement recording touched on money flows or payments, contrary to earlier claims.

“There were no questions on financial transactions. As I’ve said, the questions so far have been about joint venture decisions and procedures,” he said.

Rafizi arrived at the MACC headquarters at 1.50 pm to continue giving his statement for a third day, assisting investigations into alleged abuse of power and misappropriation linked to the semiconductor deal.

The MACC opened its investigation on February 16 following complaints from several non-governmental organisations alleging the deal was rushed and skewed, potentially resulting in financial implications for the government. — Bernama