KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Palestine’s Ambassador to Malaysia Jehad Fouad Alqdra has praised Malaysia as one of Palestine’s most consistent and principled international supporters in its enduring struggle for statehood and self-determination.

He said the country has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, both at the government and public levels.

He reaffirmed that while bilateral ties are firmly rooted in solidarity, mutual respect, and shared humanitarian values, Palestine also seeks to advance cooperation with Malaysia in broader areas such as in economy and trade.

“I come here with clear mandate from by my president, Mahmoud Abbas and prime minister, Mohammad Mustafa. They have instructed me to further strengthen the relationships with Malaysia.

“And I am lucky in this matter because I do not have any problems conveying the Palestinian narrative to the government and people of Malaysia. Malaysia has long [been] aware of the situation since the beginning and supporting us all the time,” he told Bernama in an interview at his office.

Describing Malaysia as an important partner with strong regional and global linkages, Alqdra believed Putrajaya could further leverage its influence on regional and global platforms, as well as in multilateral forums, to rally stronger support for Palestine and highlight the ongoing humanitarian plights in the occupied territories.

“We hope Malaysia can use its good relations with other countries to support our cause,” he said.

Palestine’s Ambassador to Malaysia Jehad Fouad Alqdra during an interview with Bernama at his office recently. — Bernama pic

On bilateral relations, Alqdra who assumed his position here in October last year, underscored plans to strengthen cooperation, including efforts to operationalise the Joint Committee Meeting, which was established in 2022 to enhance collaboration in tourism, trade, health, and Islamic affairs.

“That said, we also look forward to arranging an official visit by Palestinian Foreign Minister to Malaysia at soonest time possible.

“Malaysia has always been close to us, and we are working to bring this relationship to a higher level,” he added.

The ambassador also invited Malaysia to participate in post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

He highlighted the deplorable situation as a result of Israel’s ceaseless attacks since October 7, 2023, pointing out that more than 80 per cent of the enclave has suffered devastations of key infrastructure and public facilities such as hospitals, schools, and housing blocks.

“We are appealing to governments and friends to participate in rebuilding efforts once the situation stabilised.

“We hoped Malaysia too would be able to take a more active role in the reconstruction process, bringing in their technology and building expertise to help us,” he said.

Alqdra stressed the need for a structured and meaningful approach, adding that participation in rebuilding projects such as housing, hospitals, and educational institutions would benefit the larger Palestinian community in Gaza. — Bernama