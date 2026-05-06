KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — An operator of an unregistered children’s care home pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature against a 15-year-old boy, three years ago.

On the first count, S Valan, 31, was charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code with committing the acts against the victim at a Segambut condominium between 11pm and 2am on January 2, 2023. The offence carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

For the second charge, he is accused of committing the same act against the same victim at 2pm on November 22, 2023, under Section 377C of the Penal Code (Act 574), which provides for imprisonment of between five and 20 years and caning.

Deputy public prosecutor Md Subri Hashim did not offer bail for the accused on the grounds that the offences are not bailable.

“Should the court wish to exercise its discretion to grant bail, the prosecution requests that a high bail be set, taking into account that the victim was a minor at the time of the incident, besides the fact that the accused was a person entrusted with the care of the victim.

“The prosecution also requests the court to set bail at RM20,000 for each charge, with additional conditions that the accused’s passport be surrendered to the court, that he be prohibited from interfering with prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, and that he report to the nearest police station once a month,” he submitted.

Valan’s lawyer, Nur Amalina Md Daud, requested a low bail, citing that her client’s mother is a housewife, and applied for him to be exempted from surrendering his passport.

“Previously, my client was charged at the Ampang Sessions Court and his passport was surrendered to that court for a different offence,” she said.

Today’s proceedings were attended by a watching brief for the complainant and representatives from Pertubuhan Kebangkitan Tiga Tangan Selangor, S Kirthen and L Nishanti.

Judge Suhaila Haron then allowed the accused to be released on RM9,000 bail for each charge with one surety, and set June 8 for the next case mention.

On April 9, Valan pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court to four charges of committing physical sexual assault against four boys aged between 13 and 16 years.

The court allowed him to be released on bail of RM30,000 for all charges and set June 10 for case mention. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)