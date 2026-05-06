SERI ISKANDAR, May 6 — The police officer allegedly caught on camera taking money from a man has been reassigned to the administrative division of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) pending further investigation.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the case has been referred to Bukit Aman after the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) completed its full investigation into the officer.

“We have uncovered several details from the initial investigation. For now, we are awaiting further instructions from Bukit Aman,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching the ‘Module on the Current Trends of Commercial Crimes’ in conjunction with the Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) Cyber Smart Carnival 2026 at UTP, here today.

A 46-second video went viral on social media recently showing a police officer allegedly accepting money from a man during an encounter in Ipoh. — Bernama