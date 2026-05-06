KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A man accused of assaulting his pregnant wife, causing her to miscarry last month, will be charged at the Sungai Petani Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan confirmed the matter today, according to a report published by Harian Metro.

The 43-year-old suspect is expected to be charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon or dangerous object.

Media previously reported that the woman sustained multiple injuries after allegedly being beaten by her husband, resulting in a miscarriage when she was 12 weeks pregnant.

The victim, a civil servant, is still receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim in Sungai Petani.

She was believed to have been punched, kicked and beaten with a clothes hanger, rubber hose and curtain rod, leaving her with serious injuries including fractured ribs on both sides, a spinal injury, as well as swelling and wounds across her body.